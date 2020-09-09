Warangal: Murder mystery of vegetable vendor solved

Warangal: The police on Wednesday unravelled the mystery surrounding the murder of a vegetable vendor.

It may be recalled here that Dornam Sharada (38), resident of Tailors Street, was found murdered in her residence on September 3.

Her son Akhil was also found with grievous injuries in the incident. Based on CCTV footage and other technology, the police arrested A Akash Babu and two of his accomplices, including a minor boy, and seized Rs 2.71 lakh and gold jewellery.

Akash who is the nephew of victim Sharada killed her before decamping with cash and jewellery.