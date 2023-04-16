Warangal: Police averts tiff at Kakatiya university, detains BRSV activists

Warangal : Tension prevailed for some time at the Kakatiya University (KU) first gate when the BRSV, students' wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), workers tried to burn the effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the BJP's Nirudyoga March (scheduled for later in the evening) on Saturday. The BRSV workers who tore the flexis of Nirudyoga March put by the BJP tried to burn them. They had an altercation with the BJP leaders who resisted their efforts. Meanwhile, the police who swung into action stopped the BRSV workers and shifted them to KUC and Dharmasagar police stations.

The BRSV KU unit president B Prashanth accused the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay of instigating the youth in the name of organising Nirudyoga March and disrupting the recruitment drive for the 80,000 jobs taken up by the State Government. Terming the Nirudyoga March as a political stunt, he said that the BJP was trying to gain political mileage. "If Sanjay has guts, he should stage a protest in front of Modi's residence, demanding him to take up the recruitment drive. Modi promised to fill 2 crore jobs a year. As of now, there are 10 lakh vacant posts in the Central Government," Prashanth said.

BRSV State general secretary Macharla Sharath Chandra, PalamakulaKomuraiah, JattiRajender, S Surya Kiran,KManoj, Lanka Rajgopal, P Nagaraju, K Suman, G Veeru, Madhu, Vinod, tony, Rambabu and Kalyan were among others present.