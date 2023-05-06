Warangal: Rajanala Srihari donate gesture Cops get sunglasses

Warangal : The traffic police working in tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet received sunglasses. Thanks to the former SAAP directorand BRS leader Rajanala Srihari who came forward to donate sunglasses for the traffic police to protect themselves from scorching heat this summer. In a programmeorganised at the Commissionerate on Saturday, Police Commissioner AV Ranganath distributed the sunglasses to traffic police. The Commissioner told the traffic police to protect their health by taking proper care especially during the summer. He said that they have plans to supply cool kits to the traffic police soon. Rajanala Srihari who has the habit of doing social service said that it was a small gesture for the traffic police who toil in the peak summer.