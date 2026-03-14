Warangal set to get major tourism boost with Bhadrakali temple development

warangal west mla Nayini Rajender Reddy said that the Bhadrakali Temple would be developed into a national-level tourist destination to attract devotees from across the country. He said the initiative would enhance the spiritual and tourism significance of the region while ensuring better facilities for pilgrims visiting the temple.

On Friday, as part of the 99-day Prajapalana – Pragati Pranalika programme, the MLA, along with Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai and Mayor Gundu Sudharani, inaugurated the beautification and desilting works of Bhadrakali Lake by performing a ceremonial coconut breaking.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayini Rajender Reddy said that the restoration of Bhadrakali Lake, which plays a crucial role in the development of Warangal city, had once again been taken up. He noted that earlier desilting works worth Rs 9 crore had been initiated but were not fully completed. Now, with an allocation of Rs 16.10 crore, comprehensive desilting works of the lake were being carried out to restore its capacity and improve the surrounding environment.

The MLA expressed confidence that, with the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali, the restoration works and related development activities would be completed without interruptions. He emphasised that development works were being undertaken without any vote-bank politics and criticised opposition leaders for allegedly attempting to mislead the public due to fear that development initiatives would strengthen the ruling leadership.

He further stated that efforts were being made through collective leadership to ensure that Warangal emerged as a leading city in multiple sectors. As part of the lake beautification project, authorities were also preparing plans to construct a glass bridge from the temple towards the lake bund, which is expected to become a major attraction for tourists and devotees.

Nayini Rajender Reddy also alleged that previous rulers had used the name of the goddess for political gain and had allotted business establishments around the temple to their followers, which increased costs and placed a burden on the public.

He expressed satisfaction that the lake, which had last undergone desilting nearly 70 years ago, was finally being restored during the present administration.