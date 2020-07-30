Warangal: Special graveyards for Coronavirus victims

Warangal: In view of the denizens' protest against the burial of coronavirus victims, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has decided to identify special graveyards. Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy told the officials to locate special graveyards for burying Covid-19 victims on a war-footing. She told them to identify land separately for the three major religions – Hindu, Muslim and Christians.



"We are also arranging ambulances to ferry the bodies to graveyards. A 12-member special team led by DFO Kishore has been constituted to ensure last rites of coronavirus victims in a hassle-free manner," Satpathy said.

The officials were also told to ready the municipal guest house, two community halls in Hanamkonda to accommodate the municipal workers, who were advised home quarantine. The GWMC will take care of its employees, she assured.

Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar, In-charge Health Officer G Narayana Rao, Deputy Commissioner Godhumala Raju, TPO Vijayalakshmi and DFO Kishore were among others present.