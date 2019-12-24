Warangal: Sports Day celebrated

Warangal: The Sparkrill International School has on Tuesday celebrated its 12th Annual Sports Day. The Chief Guest and Warangal MP P Dayakar, who declared open the Sports Meet, explained the students about the importance of sports and games in their life which help them find their career path and appreciated the students in participating various sports events and cultural programmes.



He appreciated the SR Group of Educational Institutions Chairman Varada Reddy for providing all the amenities in the school which helps the students prosper in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Varada Reddy said that the school focuses on the CBSE and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) curricula apart from extracurricular activities. The Sports Report was presented by Kiran, the coordinator in which, he informed the audience about various sports events that took place in the school and the students who took part at the state level and national level. All the winners in various Sports Events were given away the prizes by the Dayakar and Varada Reddy. Later, the duo inaugurated the Art Exhibition.