Warangal: SR University tops ARIIA rankings

Warangal: Warangal-based SR Engineering College (now SR University) bagged the first Rank under Private or Self-Financed Institutions Category in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)-2020 announced by the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The ARIIA Rankings is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in the country on indicators related to 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development' amongst students and faculties.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, SR University Vice-Chancellor Dr GRC Reddy said that the varsity has achieved 160th rank in NIRF-MHRD, All India Level Rankings in Engineering category and is positioned in the rank band: 151-200 in overall category across India. All the B Tech programs (CSE, ECE, EEE, ME, CE) are accredited by NBA in Tier-I. He also expressed his pleasure in announcing that the university has attained All India 1st Rank among the private colleges in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA-2020), an initiative of MHRD. The institute is able to achieve this honor due to the core values embedded into the curriculum – Innovation, Creativity & Entrepreneurship.

Further, he added that the innovative ecosystem created on campus and the role of "SR Innovation Exchange (a Technology Business Incubator, sponsored by NSTEDB, DST) and other centres namely NEST (Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology), Centre for Design, Centre for AI & Deep learning, Centre for Creative Cognition, Centre for Embedded systems & IoT, Centre for Emerging Energy Technologies, Centre for Experiential learning, Collaboratory for Social Innovation, Centre for Materials & Manufacturing, Centre for Construction Methods & Materials.

The efforts made by faculty and students in these centers resulted in 41 Patents and more than 2000 Research articles. Success also encompasses 52 Sponsored Research Projects & Programs by funding agencies DST, AICTE, UGC and others.