Warangal: Stir for houses enters 100th day

Warangal: The TRS government is losing ground due to its anti-people policies, CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at the 100th day protest of the Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) near Nimmayicheruvu (Mattewada) on Tuesday, he predicted the fall of the TRS government. "The poor who have been waiting for housing sites or double bedroom houses were vexed by the laxity of the government in keeping its election promise," Rao said.

He demanded the government to issue land pattas under the GO 58 to the shelterless poor who occupied land (Survey No 126) on May 1. It's been more than three months since the poor have been staging protests demanding land rights, but the government has blithe concern towards their plea, he said. He accused the government of turning a blind eye to the encroachments. "The officials keep mum when the realtors encroach the government land. The same officials quickly swing into action when the poor occupies State's land," Rao alleged.

Rao said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised three acre land to Dalits and tribals during his election campaign in 2014. KCR also promised to provide free KG to PG education but he failed to fulfill none of them, Takkalapally said. He also recalled that KCR during his first visit to Warangal after he became the Chief Minister promised to provide double bedroom houses to those living in the slums, but it remained unfulfilled.

Takkalapally said that the CPI will continue to support the shelterless poor until they get a house. CPI Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, senior eladers Bussa Ravinder, Gunde Badri, Jannu Ravi, P Ramesh, T Rahela, K Narsaiah, B Ramesh, Venkanna, Devaraju and Swapna were among others present.