Warangal: Stray dogs maul 7-yr–old to death

Warangal : In yet another incident of canine menace that has been shaking the State, a pack of stray dogs mauled a seven-year-old boy to death in Kazipet on Friday.

The heart-wrenching incident not only devastated a migrant family from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP) but also the denizens of the tri-cities Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet. The victim was identified as Chotu, son of Malkan and Sunitha, who have been eking out a living by selling utility items in the region.

The stray dogs attacked the boy when he went to attend nature’s call near a children’s park in the Railway quarters of Kazipet. Chotu who was severely injured in the attack died on the spot. The victim’s mother and three siblings were consolable. The boy was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. Mother Sunitha fell unconscious at the MGM Hospital mortuary.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M Rajesh who rushed to the Kazipet railway station area pressed the dog catcher team into services to prevent the canine menace in the area.

Meanwhile, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar met the victim’s family at the MGM Hospital. They handed over Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to the victim’s family. They also arranged an ambulance to shift the body to the native place of the victim in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the Mayor directed the officials to focus on stray dog menace by conducting sterilisation of dogs in the city.

Kazipet ACP P Srinivas said that a case was registered Under Section 174 CrPC (natural death) and the body was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem. In the recent past, a stray dog bit 29 people, and in another incident a seven-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs when he was playing outside his house in Kasibugga.