Warangal: TJS makes farm laws, jobs as its poll plank

Warangal: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Professor Kodandaram has demanded the Central government to repeal the three farm laws. He stated that the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of farmers. Professor Kodandaram who is contesting the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat was here as part of his campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he emphasised the need for supporting farmers who have been protesting relentlessly, opposing the agriculture laws. Kodandaram demanded the State government to convene Assembly and pass a resolution against the farm laws to show its commitment towards farmers' well-being.

"The TRS which promised to regularise the services of contract employees bypassed it conveniently after the elections. Now it's time for it to fulfil its vow," he said. This apart, the government needs to hike the salaries of contract employees, he added. He found fault with the government for ignoring the contract teachers.

"Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao who ensured jobs to all his family members needs to focus on filling all the vacant posts in the State service," Kodandaram said. It's not fair for KCR to ignore the unemployed youth, he said, alleging that the State government gave away Rs 25,000 crore to MEGHA Krishna Reddy in the name of third phase of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Meanwhile, the Telangana Vidyarthi JAC launched a campaign in support of Prof Kodandaram's candidature for the election to Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates constituency.