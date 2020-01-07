Trending :
Warangal woman raped by her boyfriend in Delhi

Delhi: A 32-year-old woman from Warangal was allegedly raped by her boyfriend in Delhi. The man who had sexually assaulted has dropped at her house in Hanamkonda and flew away from there. Over the incident, the victim has gone into shock and behaves strangely.

Going into details, a woman belongs to Julywada in Hanamkonda is working at the Catholic church in Secunderabad. In this context, she has made friendship with P Sandeep, a native of the Labour colony in Warangal, which later turned into a love affair.

On December 18th, she went to Delhi for training along with other office staff. Over knowing this, Sandeep also traveled to the national capital and met her, where he told to show her the tourist places, took to a hotel room and raped her.

As she went into the shock, Sandeep dropped her at the house in Hanamkonda on Monday morning and left from there. When the family members asked her about the Delhi tour, she started to behave strangely.

With this, they phoned her friends and came to know that Sandeep had raped her. Immediately, the family members lodged a complaint with the Subedari police station. On receiving the information, the police have registered a case and shifted the victim to the hospital for the medical tests.

