Warning of heavy rain lashing northern districts

Begumpet: The State is likely to experience fairly widespread rains with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour in many places and extremely heavy rain in one or two places in northern districts and moderate rains elsewhere till the weekend, said the IMD warning on Wednesday.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds are likely on account of active monsoon and a cyclonic circulation lying over northwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the northwest Bay during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-north-westwards along the monsoon trough during the subsequent two-three days, resulting in heavy/moderate rain

Meanwhile the IMD bulletin said on Wednesday that the Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana during the last24 hours ending at 8:30 am. Heavy rain occurred at many places in Mulugu district and at a few places in Peddapalli andat isolated places in Kumaram Bheem, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, JBhupalpally,Siddipet and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Rain occurred at most places across the State. There was 7 cm rain in Dubbak, 4 cm in Mirdoddi (both in Siddipet), 3 cm each in Peddemul (Vikarabad), Doultabad (Siddipet), Ramayampet (Medak), Ramayampet, 2 cm each in Naykal (Sangareddy), Medak, Jogipet, Gajwel (Siddipet), Kondapak ( Siddipet), Nanganur (Siddipet), Vikarabad, Raikode (Sangareddy), Kowdipalle (Medak), Regode ( Medak), Tandur, Nawabpet (both in Vikarabad).

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Jainoor (dist Kumaram Bheem) 11, Kathlapur (Jagtial), Mallapur (Jagtial), Gangadhara (Karimnagar) 9 each, Kamareddy, Armur (Nizamabad), Bhupalpalle (J Bhupalpally), Venkatapuram (Mulugu) 8 each, Bheemgal (Nizamabad), Tadwai, Eturnagaram (both in Mulugu), Julapalle (Peddapalle), Perur (Mulugu), Dummugudem (B Kothagudem) Peddapalle, Sultanabad (Peddapalle), Velpur (Nizamabad), Gundala ( B Kothagudem) 7 each, Domakonda (Kamareddy), Metpalle (Jagtial), Utnur (Adilabad), Manuguru (B Kothagudem) , Kerameri (Kumaram Bheem), Kaleswaram (J Bhupalpally), Dahegaon (Kumaram Bheem), Srirampur (Peddapalle), Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad), Venkatapur (Mulugu), Elagaid (Peddapalle), Chennur (Mancherial), Dharmaram (Peddapalle), Mortad (Nizamabad) 6 each, Aswapuram (BKothagudem), Khanpur ( Nirmal) Mogullapalle (J Bhupalpally), Kammarpalle (Nizamabad), Dandepalle (Mancherial), Pegadapalle (Jagtial) Sarangapur (Jagtial), Jagtial, Nallabelly (Warangal Rural), Manthani (Peddapalle), Boath (Adilabad), Choppadandi (Karimnagar), Mancherial (Mancherial), Gandhari (Kamareddy), Kotapalle (Mancherial), Chandrugonda (B Kothagudem), Pinapaka ( B Kothagudem), Tadwai (Kamareddy), Sirpuru (Kumaram Bheem), Boinpalle (Rajanna Sircilla), Govindaraopet ( Mulugu), Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem), Shayampet ( Warangal Rural), Bhiknur (Kamareddy) 5 each.