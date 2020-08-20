Watchman dons doctor's gown, operates three hospitals too

Kamareddy: Its shocking to see a watchman of a corporate hospital in Nizamabad became a doctor and owner of three hospitals at different places. Even more astonishing is that he was a bike thief in the past.

According to information, one Srinivas has set up Tirumala Hospital in Pitlam two months ago and treating outpatients as well as inpatients. He set up three hospitals simultaneously in Pitlam, Bichkunda and Narayankhed.

Following complaints that Srinivas is running the hospital illegally without taking permission from IMA and DM&HO, District Collector Dr A Sharath ordered the medical officials to check the issue.

Medical officers Dr Shiva Kumar and Dr Rohit Kumar on Wednesday inspected Tirumala Hospital in Pitlam and shocked to learn that Srinivas was not a doctor and has no valid medical degree and he was used to steal bikes in the past. They found out that Srinivas is running hospital unauthorizedly not only in Pitlam but also in Bichkunda and Narayankhed and the certificates of all the doctors working in his hospitals are bogus.

The medical officers said that Srinivas is running pathological lab also without any technical expertise and without government permission.

The authorities have seized three hospitals in Pitlam, Bichkunda and Narayankhed on Wednesday. Dr Sivakumar said the inspection report will be submitted to the higher authorities.