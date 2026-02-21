Water Board goes grassroots with dawn inspections

In a strong push toward improving civic service delivery, the Water Board’s outreach to local communities witnessed extensive field inspections across multiple regions on Thursday, with senior officials beginning visits as early as 6 am. The initiative focuses on identifying and resolving water supply and sewerage issues at the grassroots level through direct engagement with residents.

As part of the drive, Managing Director Ashok Reddy toured several areas in Serilingampally ward, including Shankar Nagar, HUDA Colony, Deepti Sri Nagar and Miyapur. During water supply hours in Shankar Nagar, he inspected households and tested water quality. Interacting with residents, he enquired about supply schedules and adequacy, with consumers expressing satisfaction over the quantity supplied.

However, at one residence, the MD noticed potable water being used to wash the courtyard and cautioned the homeowner against wastage. He advised using a mop or cloth instead and warned that repeated misuse could attract penalties.

At another house, observing borewell water being used for plants and cleaning, he suggested constructing a soak pit to channel wastewater and promote groundwater recharge.

He also encouraged rooftop rainwater harvesting, assuring residents of technical support from the department. At HUDA Colony, Ashok Reddy inspected sewerage manhole desilting works and directed officials to promptly clear extracted waste and reconstruct damaged or uneven manholes. In Miyapur, he reviewed a sewer blockage reportedly caused after road construction covered manholes, leading to silt accumulation.

He suggested temporarily diverting the sewer line to a nearby trunk main and exploring permanent solutions to identify and restore blocked manholes, Joint MD Mayank Mittal inspected Kailash Nagar in Fatehnagar Section under SR Nagar Division, reviewing pending MCC complaints.

He directed shifting tanker filling points to section office premises to ease traffic congestion and examined a sewer overflow complaint in Prashanth Colony. Water supply quality, pressure and schedule implementation were found satisfactory.

Regional EDs across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri also conducted inspections in multiple colonies, addressing contaminated water, low-pressure and sewerage complaints.

Operation Directors Vinod Bhargav, Narayana and Srinivas Reddy, along with CGMs and GMs, participated in the inspections, reinforcing the Board’s commitment to efficient, responsive and accountable service delivery.