Organic Rythotsavam draws good response

Vijayawada: NTR Organic Rythotsavam concluded successfully at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Sunday, with a strong push for natural farming and organic products as key to soil health, farmer welfare, and a sustainable future for coming generations.

The event was jointly organised by the NTR district administration, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, and Shreyas Farmers Society to create awareness and promote organic cultivation as a mass movement.

Numerous stalls showcasing organic produce, bio-inputs, indigenous seed varieties, cow-based products, terrace gardening solutions, and self-help group products attracted visitors. Representatives from organisations, including domestic cow-product centres and regenerative agriculture projects, educated farmers about the benefits of chemical-free farming.

Experts such as Prabal Tomar (Kisan Ledger), Asha Kiran (Amaravati Organic), and Raghuram (Bhoomi Organic) explained market linkages and strategies to secure better prices for organic produce. District collector Dr G Lakshmisha highlighted the importance of traceability, explaining that QR code technology enables consumers to track products from seed to sale, thereby building trust in organic produce.

Innovative initiative: MP

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, who attended as chief guest, described the Rythotsavam as an innovative and knowledge-oriented programme. He said the district is giving special focus to natural farming in line with the Chief Minister’s vision and announced that the Kesineni Foundation would soon conduct organic farming awareness seminars in every mandal. Each three-day programme would involve experts sharing best practices, with plans to continue such initiatives for 225 days.

He also said that women from self-help groups had received training in organic products at the National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad and emphasised efforts to make the district a model for 100 per cent natural farming. Terrace gardening in urban areas is also being promoted, he added. State Organic Products Certification Authority Chairman Savala Devadatt said certification services help bridge the gap between farmers and consumers by assuring quality and enabling access to international markets.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommarreddy Pattabhiram, 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar, AP Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee Chairman G Raghurama Raju, NTR District Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, RDO K Chaitanya, former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha, DAO DMF Vijaya Kumar, DPM Sankar Naik and others were present.