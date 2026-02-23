Students display analytical and leadership skills at Emporio 2026 fest

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College organised a two-day fest, Emporio 2026, bringing together students and faculty from the Computers, Regular, and Finance sections in a first-of-its-kind collaborative initiative on campus.

The fest served as a dynamic platform not only for Commerce students but also for participants from the Science and Humanities streams to demonstrate economic insight, strategic thinking, and competitive spirit. The event was inaugurated by Dr. D. Sanjeeva Rao, Assistant Professor and M.Com Coordinator, who encouraged students to cultivate analytical abilities and practical financial awareness to stay relevant in a rapidly changing economic environment.

Two flagship events — Artha Niti and ChakraVyuh — formed the core of the fest, challenging participants on intellectual agility, decision-making, and strategic planning. Artha Niti featured engaging competitions such as the Budget Redesign Challenge and the Mystery Auction. In the Budget Redesign Challenge, students were tasked with drafting and presenting alternative budget proposals, sharpening their analytical and critical-thinking skills. The Mystery Auction introduced an element of thrill, as participants engaged in competitive bidding that required financial judgment, risk assessment, and quick decision-making.

ChakraVyuh comprised both technical and non-technical rounds. The technical segment included interactive activities such as Snake and Stock Market simulations, designed to test financial acumen and market strategy. The non-technical round, themed “AI vs. Real,” sparked discussions on artificial intelligence and its growing relevance in real-world applications, encouraging participants to think beyond textbooks.

The fest concluded with the presentation of awards by Chief Guest Maj. Gen. MSS Krishnan VSM & Bar, who lauded the organisers for conceptualising innovative themes that highlighted leadership and managerial capabilities. He noted that such initiatives enable students to translate classroom knowledge into practical financial and strategic scenarios, preparing them for future professional challenges.