Adrija Roy is proud to be a part of the show that highlights daily issues

Actress Adrija Roy, who plays Rahi Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa, has spoken out about the show’s ongoing male domestic violence storyline, calling it a bold and meaningful step in television storytelling. Expressing pride in being part of a socially conscious project, Adrija said she feels honoured to work on a show that is unafraid to address sensitive and often ignored issues.

She highlighted the power of television in shaping public conversations, especially when a widely watched show chooses to reflect real social realities. Adrija pointed out that while domestic violence against women is widely acknowledged and rightly discussed, abuse faced by men often remains hidden due to fear, shame, and social stigma. She stressed the importance of recognising this silent suffering and giving space to voices that are rarely heard.

According to the actress, what makes Anupamaa stand out is the makers’ responsible and thoughtful approach to storytelling. She shared that the team never introduces serious social tracks merely for dramatic impact but ensures that each narrative carries a meaningful message rooted in real-life experiences. “Every story connects with something people are actually facing in their homes and relationships,” she said, adding that such authenticity gives the show its emotional strength.

Adrija also believes that narratives like these empower viewers who may be silently enduring similar situations. Seeing such stories on screen, she said, reassures people that they are not alone and encourages them to seek support and speak up.

Concluding her thoughts, Adrija emphasised the responsibility that comes with being part of influential platforms. She stated that if storytelling can bring even a small positive change in someone’s life, it makes the work truly meaningful, adding that she is proud to be part of a show that consistently highlights real issues often left unspoken in society.