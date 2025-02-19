Water Board plans special pipeline to protect Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: To prevent sewage inflow into Durgam Cheruvu and protect it from pollution, the Hyderabad Water Board has planned to construct a special pipeline from the Durgam Cheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Additionally, officials have mandated that 100% recycled water be used for building construction, park and landscape maintenance, and other needs in the Raheja Mindspace area. During an inspection, Ashok Reddy directed that only STP-treated water should be used for construction, gardening, and landscaping in Raheja Mindspace. He also suggested steps be taken to transport treated water from the Durgam Cheruvu STP and ensure its usage. Further, he instructed officials to implement recycled water usage in parks and landscaping under GHMC and HMDA in the area.

According to officials, proposals have been prepared for a 1,000 mm diameter pipeline from Madhapur Petrol Bunk to Madhapur I&D to prevent excess sewage from other areas from entering the lake. Currently, these works are in the tender stage, and once finalised, the pipeline construction will be completed within the next three months. This project is also expected to reduce sewage overflow in lake park.

Additionally, a drainage system will be constructed to prevent floodwater from mixing with the lake during the rainy season. GHMC will oversee this construction and aims to complete it within three months.

During the inspection, the Raheja Group was instructed to examine the diversion main manholes around the lake. If any manholes become damaged or their height is reduced during CSR, development, or beautification projects, they must be identified, repaired, and aligned with the road in coordination with Water Board officials, said a senior Water Board officer.