Water level in Godavari River crosses 35ft

Bhadrachalam : Heavy and incessant rains over the past few days has led to steady increase in water level in River Godavari in Bhadrachalalam; it reached 35.50 ft by 8 pm on Saturday. Floodwaters have been entering into the river due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh as well as in Kothagudem district.

According to officials, in the past 24 hours, 81,572 cusecs of excess water has been released downstream from Taliperu project. At 11 am, 21 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal opened for free flow discharging of 1,04,834 cusecs of excess water. The project inflow was 1,05,570 cusecs. Officials were expecting that the water level in Godavari river could reach 41 feet by night.

With increasing water level, Seethamma Narachirala area was inundated and visit to the area was suspended. The district administration has been reviewing the measures to be taken if the water in Godavari reaches ‘danger’ level.



Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju cautioned the fishermen and public living on the banks of Godavari, Kinnersani and other rivers not to enter the water bodies.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil has been monitoring the situation with officials and has ordered them not to leave places without any information. He also set up control rooms in RDO offices. In addition, people were requested not to create panic about floods. “We should be ready to face any situation,” said Patil.

He advised people to stay indoors and contact the control rooms at 08744-241950 or 9392919743 for emergencies.



The Irrigation officers expect the flood water will be marked at 40 feet in Bhadrachalam. They informed that the level at 43 ft would fly the first warning, a second warning at 48 ft, and a final warning at 53 ft.

