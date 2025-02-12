Live
Water pipeline leaking for 3 mths
Drinking water has been continuously flowing onto CC roads for the past three months in the third ward of Pebbair municipality due to a pipeline leak, but authorities have failed to take action.
Wanaparthy: Drinking water has been continuously flowing onto CC roads for the past three months in the third ward of Pebbair municipality due to a pipeline leak, but authorities have failed to take action. Despite collector Aadarsh Surabhi instructing officials to ensure water availability during the upcoming summer and prevent water shortages, the failure of lower-level officials has resulted in the continuous wastage of drinking water, even while the town faces a water crisis.
The water leakage was caused by heavy objects being placed on pipeline, leading to its damage. Even though it was previously advised not to place objects on the pipeline, the municipal officials ignored complaints from the residents. Despite prior warnings, no preventive measures were taken.