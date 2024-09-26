Water Pumping at Wattem Pump House Completed - MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that the water pumping at Wattem Reservoir has been successfully completed. On Thursday, he inspected the Wattem Pump House and spoke with EE Parthasarathy and other officials. MLA Rajesh Reddy explained that two weeks ago, the Wattem Pump House was submerged due to floodwaters.

Thanks to the swift actions taken by engineers, with the support of CM Revanth Reddy and state ministers, more than 30 feet of water was pumped out of the pump house within a few days. He mentioned that currently, cleaning and maintenance work on the motors and other equipment at the pump house is underway. These works are expected to be completed within the next 15 days, after which the motors will be ready for both dry and wet runs. Rajesh Reddy assured that no damage was caused to the motors or other equipment due to submersion in water.

He criticized the opposition for trying to politicize the pump house submersion issue. The MLA commended the engineers, other staff, and workers for their efforts in completing the water removal within two weeks. He added that 62 crore has been sanctioned for the pump house's electricity needs with the cooperation of CM Revanth Reddy. MLA Rajesh Reddy urged the public not to believe any misleading statements and assured that the Wattem Reservoir will soon be available to farmers and the public. He emphasized his commitment to providing irrigation water to every cent and pond in the Nagar Kurnool constituency with the support of CM Revanth Reddy.





