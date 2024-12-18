Water Supply to Farmers Through KLI Until March 2025: SE Satyanarayana Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: In the SCIWAM meeting held in Hyderabad, it was decided to release water from the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation System, which is a key source for farmers in the Nagarkurnool district, until the end of March 2025, according to Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Satyanarayana Reddy.

He stated that this decision was made to meet the water requirements for the Rabi season, benefiting 2.80 lakh acres of agricultural land. He also mentioned that water will be released based on the availability of water in the Srisailam reservoir.