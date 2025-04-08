Watershed Jana Bhagidaari Yatra organised

Asifabad: The Watershed Jana Bhaagidaari Yatra programme was organised at Jimal Dira Gram panchayat in Lingapur mandal on Monday.

The yatra was inaugurated by Kumaram Bheem District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre and DOLR officer Prakash Kumar in Pandibanda Gram Panchayat in Asifabad mandal on Friday. Jal Tayyar Yatra programme was organised in the district for four days. A part of it continued in Kerameri and Jainur mandals from Friday to Monday.

On Saturday, under the implementation of Jamule Dara Gram Panchayat Watershed District Bhaagidaari Kaf was conducted in which 6,550 villagers participated in the work of organising Shramdaan programme with the cooperation of Prabhat Bheri Tsari. Work worth about 3 lakh was carried out. After that, a meeting was organised in Aumulari village. In this meeting, certificates were given to the watershed chairmen and guides and saplings were planted in the village.

District DRDO Datti Rao Karu and MPDO Ramchander, employees of Ambani Upadi Guarantee and people of the village were present in the ceremony.