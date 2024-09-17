"We are against traitors wanted partition the country or merge with Pakistan"- Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, extending the greetings of Telangana Liberation Day to the people of the state has criticised, that all the previous governments of the state conspired to ground Telangana's history of liberation.

Addressing the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at the Secundrabad Parade Grounds organised under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry, he said, "If the previous rulers had not distorted the history, Telangana Liberation Day would have been celebrated on September 17 just like Independence Day on August 15 and Republic Day on January 26.

He asked why Telangana didn't get independence on 15 August 1947. This was shown in the movie 'Rajakar' showing the history of the Telangana struggle. Congratulations to the movie makers' initiative, he said, the Telangana Liberation Days is celebrated under the auspices of the Center to inform future generations of the truth.

Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day and Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy for taking the initiative.

The Karimnagar MP said that the Telangana struggle against the Nizam's autocratic rule was not against any class or, any party. It was a fight between the patriots and the traitors who wanted partition of the country.

It is a struggle not only for land and livelihoods but to break the shackles of slavery of Telangana people and breathe free air.

Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana has a history of fighting against Nizam's tyrannical rule irrespective of caste, religion and community. Also, "Telangana women showed exemplary courage in revolting and chasing away the Rajakars with pestles and chilly powder."

He said that Telangana Liberation Day is to inform today's generation about the struggles, sacrifices and sufferings of the people of Telangana.

Sanjay Kumar said, "Even now my blood boils when thinking of the atrocities of the Rajakars during the Nizam's autocratic rule," and asked, "Can we forget the atrocities of Rajakars in Parakala, Bairan Palli, Gundrumpalli and Veyyi Udala Marri?" he asked.

Additionally, every village in Telangana has a history of fighting against Rajakars.

"In soil, air and every drop of water of Telangana has the spirit that fought and won against slavery, tyranny and royalty. The land of my Telangana struggles. Proud to be born on this land. Many organizations like Arya Samaj and Hindu Maha Sabha worked for Telangana's independence," the union minister said.

Further, during the Telangana movement Osmania University was celebrated with the slogan of 'Jai Telangana". During the struggle against Nizam's dectatorial rule, it was the slogan of 'Vande Mataram" that filled the air of Osmania University.

He said it was the great leader Sardar Patel who recognized that if Telangana is captive in the hands of Nizam, "it is like cancer in the stomach of mother India."

He ordered Operation Polo and made the Nizam surrender, and 800 years of foreign rule was ended."

The Union Minister said that one can't forget the spirit of senior BJP leader and former Maharastra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was the first person to bring up the idea of ​​officially organizing the Telangana Liberation Day.

Not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day is an insult to the sacrifices and struggles of the freedom fighters of Telangana.

Sanjay Kumar refuted the allegations, saying, "We are never against common Muslims and all Muslims are not Rajakars." The Nizam conspired to separate the Hyderabad state from India and make it a separate country. If that was not possible, then to merge it with Pakistan.

"One should not forget that millions of Muslims were brought to Telangana and almost the same number of Hindus were planned to be driven out of the Hyderabad state to get votes if a referendum was insisted upon on the joining the Indian Union."

It is a shame that the political parties in the state are sticking with the party of the heirs of the forces who wanted the country's disintegration. Also, it is a shame on their part to question why Telangana Liberation Day is not celebrated when not in power. But, change their stances after coming to power by not celebrating what they demanded while not in power.

"One party calling it 'Telangana Unity Day' and another 'Telangana Public Governance Day'. Does that mean 'Telangana public governance' is for one day and take bribes for the rest of the days," he asked?

He questioned, how fair is it not to hold Telangana Liberation Day fearing and kneeling down to a handful of descendants of Rajakars?

He said that the Centre would join if the State government officially celebrates the Telangana Liberation Day. He also recalled that the State government also has the responsibility for officially celebrating Telangana Liberation Day as declared by the Gazette of India.

He said, "Let's put politics aside and work together to develop the state in all ways. Let us continue to work together so that the fruits of development reach the people of the rural areas also. All together the state that our elders dreamed of."