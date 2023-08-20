We have reached excellence but quest for excellence Remains- KCR

Hyderabad: Lauding the employees for their efforts in the development process, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the quest for excellence still remains as there was more to do in future.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the employees after inaugurating the Integrated District Collectors Complex at Suryapet District on Sunday. The chief minister said that Suryapet becoming a district itself was a history. This is 23rd integrated district collector office. “I am happy, in India, Telangana is number one state in terms of per capita income and per capita power consumption.

The reason for all these is because of the district Ministers, MLAs and government staff. Only one request to you all. The progressive forces should not relax. There is quest for excellence. We will reach the excellence but still the quest remains. There is more to do to overcome the economic differences,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister said that there was no situation of starving deaths in Telangana and there were no suicides. People from all sections are living happily. Today Telangana is zero fluorosis state in the country as per the Centre and this credit goes to Mission Bhagiratha staff, said the chief minister.