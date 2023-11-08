We were doubtful of running government ten years ago: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president on Wednesday said that when the KCR government was formed ten years ago, people thought whether it would be possible for them to govern? KTR recalled that there were many doubts, but now Telangana has become the leader in the country. He met many industrialists from the city at a hotel in Somajiguda. Speaking on this occasion, he said that in these nine and a half years, he has seen only a trailer, and after coming to power for the third time, he will provide 24 hours drinking water in five years.

Ten years ago, even if the electricity went out for ten days, no one asked, now if it goes out for ten minutes... Is this the golden Telangana? They are asking that. He said that the leaders of the Congress party come from Karnataka and say that they are providing five hours of electricity, but here in Telangana they have forgotten the fact we they are providing 24 hours of electricity, KTR said. He said that Telangana is the state with the highest per capita income in the country.