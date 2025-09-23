We will celebrate if PM Modi deposits Rs 15 lakh into people’s accounts: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement on GST, stating that the PM had failed to address the concern of H-1B visa issue and said that people would celebrate only when the PM transfers Rs 15 lakh into their bank accounts.

The BRS working president was speaking in the meeting of the party workers of Jubilee Hills Constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Rama Rao said, “We thought Modi would come and say something yesterday. We thought he would talk about the H-1B visa. He has asked everyone to celebrate GST rate cut. Till today they had sucked the blood and today they are asking to celebrate by reducing the prices. The price of gas cylinder was Rs 450 then, now it has crossed Rs 1,000. We will celebrate if you return the money squeezed during the last eight years or deposit Rs 15 lakh into accounts,” said Rama Rao, pointing out that even though crude oil prices had decreased, petrol and diesel prices were not decreased.

He asked where were the two crore jobs per year promised in the past. Modi and BJP can only do politics in the name of religion, he alleged.

The BRS leader lashed out at the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for demolishing the houses of the poor.

He asked why Revanth Reddy was demolishing the houses of the poor on Sundays. In the past, the High Court had clearly said that demolitions should not be done on holidays.

However, in Gajularamaram, the houses of the poor were demolished on the court holiday.

Houses were demolished in Gajularamaram, and tomorrow Revanth Reddy will also come to Borabanda Basti in Jubilee Hills with a bulldozer, cautioned KTR. “If we vote for the Congress party, it is like giving a license to the Congress bulldozer rule to demolish our houses. Our party activist Sardar’s house was demolished. It is my responsibility to rebuild the house that the Congress party demolished. It has done nothing in two years. The bulldozer goes only on the houses of the poor, not on the houses of the elders,” said KTR.

The Chief Minister’s brother and ministers like Ponguleti and Vivek built houses on government land and on tanks, but they were not demolished, pointed out KTR.