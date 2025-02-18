  • Menu
We Will Raise Awareness for the Installation of CCTV Cameras in Every Village - SP Gaikwad

We Will Raise Awareness for the Installation of CCTV Cameras in Every Village - SP Gaikwad
CCTV cameras play a crucial role in enhancing security, said Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.

Nagar kurnool: CCTV cameras play a crucial role in enhancing security, said Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. On Tuesday, he inaugurated 32 CCTV cameras installed as part of community policing in Charkonda Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad emphasized the importance of adopting new technology and urged residents to cooperate in setting up CCTV cameras in villages to help prevent thefts and other crimes. He stated that CCTV surveillance significantly increases the chances of detecting crimes quickly.

He further mentioned that efforts are being made to raise awareness and implement CCTV surveillance in every village. Unlike human monitoring, CCTV cameras provide round-the-clock surveillance, he added.

The event was attended by Kalwakurthy DSP Venkateshwarlu, CIs Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Nagarjuna, along with Kalwakurthy and Charkonda SIs and other police personnel.

