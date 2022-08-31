We will work together to win Munugodu by-polls, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Former TPCC president and Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that all the senior leaders of the party would work together for the victory of the party candidate in the upcoming Munugodu Assembly constituency by-elections.

He said that they had already sent a report to the AICC on the finalisation of the party candidate in the by-elections and added that the party high command would finalise the name of the party candidate very soon.

Targeting former leader of the party Ghulam Nabi Azad, he condemned the comments made by Azad and said he had made baseless allegations against Rahul Gandhi. Commenting on the controversial comments of BJP MLA T Raja Singh, he demanded the State government to expel Raja Singh from the State Assembly.