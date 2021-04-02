Wear a mask or pay Rs 1000 fine: Telangana govt.

With the increase in the coronavirus positive cases, the government decided to implement strict norms to make the citizens follow COVID-19 rules effectively. The government had already warned the citizens recently to pay Rs 1000 fine for not wearing a mask.



However, the government on Friday issued fresh orders to the district collectors and Superintendents of Police to make wearing a mask mandatory to the public. Also, an FIR will be registered against a person found without a mask in the public places. A case under relevant sections of IPC and disaster management act will be filed.

The traffic police are also sending challans to home if a person was found riding the vehicles without a mask. A special drive is also being conducted on the same. They are also conducting awareness programmes on wearing a mask to the traders and consumers by visiting the stores.