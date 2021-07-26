Weather alert: Telangana to witness rainfall for next 3 days

Rains have taken a short break in Telangana as you can see the temperature rose up in the last two days. However, the state is likely to witness rainfall for the next three days beginning from today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Rains also lash the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state, IMD added.



The weatherman said that there is a formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on July 28 and its associated region following which areas like Coastal Andhra and Yanam may receive light showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Telangana has received surplus rainfall this monsoon with the districts recording no deficient rainfall. Of the 33 districts, Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall of 573 mm and Nagarkurnool had the lowest at 220 mm. Meanwhile, the state capital has received 65 per cent excess rainfall since June 1. Marredpally has topped the list with 522.5 mm of rainfall.