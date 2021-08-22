Weather report: Heavy rain to lash parts of Telangana on Sunday and Monday

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department said that the surface periodicity has been continuing with winds up to 4.5 km above the Vidarbha region. It has also been said that a surface basin was formed with winds over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the coast of Tamil Nadu at 3.1 km height. Hence, the Meteorological Department officials predicted that light to moderate rains in some parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.



The meteorological department said that Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, and Nizamabad districts are likely to receive heavy rains. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has tweeted that there will be scattered light rains in some other districts in one or two places on Monday and Tuesday.

On the other hand, light showers lashed several districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Komuram Bheem Asifabad on Saturday. The officials said that the southwest monsoon is moving actively in Telangana.