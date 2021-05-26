Weather report: Moderate to heavy rains in Telangana predicted

Telangana weather report: The low-pressure system formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to cross over south coastal Andhra Pradesh near Krishna, Guntur region and move in north-west direction in the coming week.

Pre-monsoon severe thunderstorms over north-coastal AP, northern Telangana likely to bring moderate to heavy rains at times and isolated downpour with very heavy rains.

In Telangana, warm and above normal temperatures with pockets of moderate heat waves with gusty winds, evening thunderstorms with moderate rains to very heavy rains with flood potential is predicted.

In north-coastal AP, moderate warm humid winds and above normal temperatures to be seen. Severe thunderstorms with a terrible downpour at some places, moderate to very heavy rains with flood potential followed by cold temperatures are likely at many places.

By about June 1, the normal onset of southwest monsoon to Kerala will be seen.