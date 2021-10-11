Weather report: Parts of Telangana to witness rainfall for next 48 hours

Telangana Weather report: Due to the presence of surface periodicity formed over neighbouring regions of Andaman and Nicobar islands in Bay of Bengal for about 5.8 kilometres from the sea-level, a low-pressure area is expected to from on Monday which will further intensify and move towards Northern Andhra.



A trough is expected to form over Coastal Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra due to the winds from the surface periodicity till another surface periodicity in Arabian Sea. Due to the changes in the weather, parts of the state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Monday and Tuesday.

