Weather report: Parts of Telangana to witness rainfall for two days

Light to moderate rainfall predicted in the isolated places of Telangana for two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The rainfall is due to the flow winds from western direction following which some parts of the state will witness rainfall, said IMD director Nagaratna.



On Wednesday, districts like Narayapet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar received light showers while the temperature increased in other parts of the district as there is no rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts. According to IMD director Nagaratna, the monsoon will revive in August second week.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society predicted soaring temperatures in the city. The maximum temperature is said to hover between 31 and 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be in range of 21 degree to 23 degree Celsius.