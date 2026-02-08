Weather Update: Temperatures Rise in Telugu States, Dry Conditions Continue

The cold has eased in the Telugu states, with temperatures gradually increasing and only early mornings remaining cold. The Meteorological Department has issued an important update, indicating that wind patterns from the northwest and northeast are influencing the weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, winds from the northwest and northeast are causing dry weather across the state. Fog may be observed in some areas, particularly during the mornings. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre forecasts dry conditions on Sunday and Monday, with fog possible in a few places, and similar conditions expected on Tuesday.

Temperature predictions suggest that in North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, maximum temperatures could be 2-3°C above normal over the next two days, while minimum temperatures may be 2-4°C below normal. The South Coast is also expected to experience maximum temperatures 2-3°C higher than usual, with minimal change in minimum temperatures. In Rayalaseema, minimum temperatures are likely to be 2-4°C below normal.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports that southeast winds will bring dry weather across the state for the next three days, including Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.