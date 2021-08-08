Weavers do miracles with clothes, says Collector Pamela Satpathy

Yadadri-Bhongir : On the occasion of national handlooms day, District Collector Pamela Satpathy wished handloom workers to come up in their profession through commitment and hard work.

The Collector participated in a programme organized by the department of handlooms in the meeting hall of Municipality in Bhongir.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector described weavers as magicians who create miracles with clothes and added that weavers have been protecting the culture of our country.

She advised the weavers to come up in their profession through hard work and advised not to lose heart in the name of lack of marketing facilities. Recalling that few weavers earned profits by selling their products through online marketing during the lockdown period she asked others also to look at different opportunities.

She directed officials of all municipalities in the district to buy handloom clothes for uniforms of workers and advised weavers to carry forward the skills to next generation to protect the culture of the nation.

Pamela Satpathy stated that she will examine the possibility of arranging exhibition of handloom stalls in hotels located along the highway in the district.

District Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari , local Muncipal chairman A Anjaneyulu, Vice-Chiarman Ch Krishnaiah, DRDO PD Upender Reddy, DD of Department of handlooms Venkatesham and Chairmans of handloom associations participated in the programme.