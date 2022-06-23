Week-long Kakatiya Utsav to present bygone era culture

Warangal: Week-long Kakatiya Utsav will be organised from July 7, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology V Srinivas Goud said. The Minister, who along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender inspected qila (Fort) on Wednesday said that the Utsav would be in such a way that it will herald the greatness of Kakatiya Dynasty to the world.

"The government will invite Kakatiya's descendent Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo to the Utsav that will showcase the culture and heritage of the bygone era," Goud said. Referring to the privatisation of State-owned Haritha Hotels, he said that it was an effort to scale up the facilities for the comfort of visitors.

Earlier, the Minister who inspected the ongoing renovation works at the fort located at Khilashapur under Raghunathapally mandal in Jangaon district, said that the State Government is doing whatever it can do to protect the historical fort, built by Sardar Sarvai Papanna. However, the onus is also on everyone in the village to complement those efforts, he added.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that the government had sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore initially for the conservation of the fort. Thereafter, the government also released Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.26 crore phase-wise. The government will compensate three families whose houses were damaged due to the collapse of ramparts of the fort some time ago. He urged the locals to participate in the Srama Danam once in a month to keep the precincts of the fort and nearby area clean so as to improve the aesthetics of the fort.

Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah said that they have been organising Republic Day events in the Sarvai Papanna fort at Khilashapur and Telangana Formation Day at Thatikonda fort. The government will also organise Papanna birth anniversary celebrations, he added. Jangaon district collector Ch Sivalingaiah was present.