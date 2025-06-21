Welfare Fund turns a boon for archakas, temple staff in state

As many as 18 Archakas and temple employees got over Rs 32 lakh under gratuity and medical benefits, thanks to the Archaka and Employees Welfare Fund started by the Endowments Department recently. Some of the employees got a benefit ranging from Rs 1 lakh to over Rs 6.5 lakh.

The Archakas hailed the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, stating that she had fulfilled the desires of priests and employees who have been working in the Endowment Department over the years. A special fund was set up for the welfare of priests and employees who were providing services in all temples for a long time.

Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, Endowment Director Venkata Rao and other officials handed over the Archaka and Employment Welfare Fund cheques. Gratuity and medical assistance were provided to 18 employees through the Archaka Welfare Fund Trust. Konda Surekha handed over the cheque of Rs 32 lakh to the employees. Copies of the order were given to them as a farewell. Later, the minister felicitated the retired employees.

Surekha explained that her government was committed to the welfare of Archakas and employees. She said that about 13,700 Archakas and other employees working in temples up to the level of Assistant Commissioner under the Endowment Department would benefit through this welfare trust. She said that posthumous or retirement gratuity would be given to priests and other employees. She said that posthumous gratuity would be given to the ‘Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam’ priests.

She said that this fund would be used to pay ex-gratia paid posthumously and for the expenses of last rites. Under this fund, employees will be provided with medical reimbursement, marriage scheme, upanayana scheme, house construction, purchase and repair scheme, education scheme, financial assistance scheme for disabled employees who cannot perform their duties. “We are indebted to Endowment Department Minister Surekhamma.

Thank you Konda Surekha for resolving the issue which has been pending for years. The minister has helped us immensely. It is heartening to note that the posthumous or retirement gratuity scheme for regular priests and other employees has been increased from Rs 4 lakh lakh to Rs 8 lakh by the Welfare Board on May 28,” said an Archaka.