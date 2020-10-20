Welfare of all sections of people TRS' only aim: Minister Koppula Eshwar

Jagtial: The TRS government was working hard with the sole aim of welfare of the people and their development, said Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar at a land distribution programme in Velgatur mandal on Monday.

The Minister distributed 151 yards of plots present in survey number 1090 to the people of Vaddera community in Stambampally village and later distributed around 3,000 toddy saplings to the people of Goud community in Rajakkapally village of Velgatur mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Eshwar said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State government is heading towards development by focusing on the welfare and development of the people. The TRS government is committed for the development of all sections of people and all regions in the State. For strengthening village economic system in the newly formed Telangana State, CM KCR has introduced several welfare schemes and implementing them perfectly, he added.

'By encouraging caste-based professions, the government was trying to uplift people, who depend on caste professions. The government removed tax on toddy plants to help Goud community people and encouraging growing of toddy plants as part of Haritha Haram programme to provide employment opportunities,' he stated.

The Minister said that in united Andhra Pradesh, the previous government closed toddy shops, but KCR in Telangana State started them keeping in view of the welfare of Goud community.

Later, Minister Eshwar along with Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha inaugurated the first RTC driving school at Gollapalli village.