Welfare Party of India conducts Republic Day fete in Mehdipatnam

Mehdipatnam: Flag hosting programme was conducted at Mehdipatnam and several other areas by the Welfare Party of India on Sunday.

Syed Kamal Ather, state president explained about the importance of Constitution to run our country, while Azmath Quiyam, WPI women's wing secretary enlightened the participation of women in freedom movement.

Md Waseem, state general secretary briefed on upcoming national campaign by party, 'Save Constitution, Save Citizenship'. Quiyamuddin, state treasurer, Mohammed Riaz, GHMC, president and other leaders were present.