Well done Ajay: CM KCR praises puvvada

Khammam: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Wednesday praised the works of Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who was responsible for grand success of Khammam public meeting.

CM KCR has expressed happiness on success of Meeting at Khammam. He dialled up Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and said well done Ajay and keep up the good work.

Ajay Kumar has strived from last one week for success of public meeting. He mobilised district people and party workers for this meeting. The left party leader Thammineni Veerabhadram and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao also praised the Minister Ajay's work. They said it was a historical moment.