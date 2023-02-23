Welspun sets up advanced textile facility at Chandanvelly

Hyderabad: The Welspun India Limited, the global leader in home textiles, has unveiled an advanced textile facility at Chandanvelly village in Rangareddy district. The facility has been launched under its subsidiary WAMIL (Welspun Advanced Material India Limited).

With an investment of Rs 500 crore, this will be Welspun's second investment in the same vicinity after setting up a flooring facility valued at Rs 1500 crore two years ago. Welspun is one of the first investors in Chandanvelly.

The plant will manufacture Spun-Lace, which is used in hygiene applications, family care & more, products that are used by individuals in their daily lives. The new plant will also support group's new vision of 'Har Ghar Se Har Dil Tak Welspun' according to which, the Welspun Group wants to touch lives of end consumers through the businesses in their portfolio.

Inaugurating the facility on Wednesday, IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the management's announcement of investing Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore additionally to establish its industrial units in in the state. Welspun is already operating in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the IT/ITES sector, he said.



He said with the establishment of Welspun IT Centre, the desire of the local people to have IT companies in their region will also be fulfilled and 1000-1200 local youth will get IT jobs, the minister said. KTR assured the company of all necessary support from the government for expansion of its operations in Telangana. He also accepted the request of Welspun Group chairman Balkrishna Goenka to undertake expansion of the road from Shamshabad Airport to Chandanvelly into a four-lane road.

The minister also announced that the government would prepare an action plan involving farmers for packaging and branding of cotton produced in the state which is of the best quality in the country. He instructed the district administration and elected representatives to set up a skill development centre at Chandanvelly to train youth and women to provide employment to the locals in the areas where the industries are established.