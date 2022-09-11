Wet season till Oct : Lightning kills farm help in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The state has received about 20 per cent excessive rainfall this year. According to the Weather office, the wet season will continue till the first week of October.

Officials said that almost all the districts, except a few areas in old Mahbubnagar district, have received abundant rains. In 2020 and 2021, the state registered 40 per cent excess rainfall. The possibility of heavy rains in the next three weeks is very much there, Weather officials predict. In fact, Telangana has been receiving rains even after the south west monsoon was declared as withdrawn in 2020. This year also a similar phenomenon is not ruled out, say IMD officials.

While the state received heavy rains on Saturday, the IMD predicted that the situation would be similar in the next two days. An orange alert has been issued for North Telangana districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Karimnagar. In a rain-related incident, one woman died in Karimnagar district on Saturday. Officials said that lighting had claimed the life of a woman farmer and nine cows in the rural Karimnagar.

The highest rainfall of 15.2 cm was reported in Tekmal village in Medak district, followed by Kulcharam (14.7 cm), Alladurg (14 cm) and Yellareddypet (12.2 cm) in Rajanna Siricilla district. The city of Hyderabad also received moderate to light rains in many parts on Saturday evening. The Revenue Department (Disaster wing) officials said that the district disaster management units have been put on alert to deal with any situation. Due to increase of inflows in the canals, gates of Nizam Sagar project were lifted and water was discharged into the Manjira river. The Nagarjuna Sagar dam was also receiving heavy inflows from the catchment areas as well as from the Srisailam project.