What an idea, sirji! Turning floral waste into fragrant incense sticks!

Hyderabad: During the ongoing Ganesh festivities, the flowers and other materials that are being used for puja at Ganesh pandals will no longer go waste. For, residential colonies and a few voluntary organisations have devised an idea to make incense sticks with the floral waste and other scented leftover material after the immersion of the idols.

These eco-warriors have been striving hard every festive season, especially during the time of Ganesh immersion to clean the lakes and recycle the waste, as every year after immersion a lot of floral waste accumulates near the lakes or keeps floating on the lakes, resulting in water pollution. To overcome this issue, environmental enthusiasts have planned to recycle the puja waste.

Vinay Manchala, founder of Visva Sustainable Foundation, said, “Through our foundation, we have been actively involved in cleaning water bodies and managing waste after immersion. This year, through social media, we have uploaded a video on how to segregate waste. With the help of our video, we are trying to explain how plastic should be separated and sent for recycling or discarded in a dustbin. Threads from decorations should be saved or thrown away properly, and should not be dumped in the lakes. Fruits and vegetables used in rituals should be composted. Also, this year are planning to organise an incense sticks workshop very soon. We have asked people to collect floral waste out of which dhoop (incense) sticks will be made.”

“To minimise environmental impact, promote sustainability and ensure a cleaner and healthier city, we along with GHMC officials are ensuring timely collection of waste from immersion sites and have also have partnered with various NGOs who specialise in recycling and waste management,” said Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, secretary, United Federation of Residents Welfare Association.

“For the past few years, we have been converting floral waste into bio enzyme fertilisers and also making dhoop sticks. Apart from that we are also organising community clean-up drives at immersion sites,” said members of Dhruvansh.