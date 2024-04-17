What Happened to the Hamlet Act?

In a recent meeting of the Peberu Municipality held in the town hall of Meghareddy in Vanaparti district, the municipal councilors demanded a solution to the long-standing issue of a disputed property. At a meeting organized by the Peberu Local Press Club, the speakers, with deep concern, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in resolving the matter, which has been pending for so long. They informed that if the municipal decision was not taken to give the disputed land to the government, they would take actions against those who were obstructing it. Expressing their frustration, they also indicated that they had been waiting for three months for a resolution.

The leaders of the Congress party also emphasized the importance of the disputed property to the Congress leaders. They urged the authorities to develop the disputed land and ensure progress so that people's interests could be served.

Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy noted the significant progress made by the Peberu Municipality in addressing the municipal issues. In the program, Municipal Chairman Eddulu Karunashree, Vice Chairman Karreswami, Councilors Parvatamma, Padma, Gopinath, and others from the BRS Mandal, City Presidents Vanam Ramulu, Dilip Reddy, Eddulu Sainath, Ellayya were present.