When two rivals of same party face each other!!!

Hyderabad : It is known that there is a rift between BRS MLA Tadikonda Rajaiah and MLC Kadiam Srihari in Station Ghanpur constituency. Both are acting like salt and fire. In recent times, there has been a spat between the two. Kadiam Srihari has recently been allotted the station Ghanpur BRS MLA ticket by KCR.



In this background, Rajaiah was deeply dissatisfied. In these circumstances, the two leaders faced each other on the same stage. They met during the restoration program of Valmidi Sitaramula temple in Palakurti mandal. Both shook hands and greeted each other. After that they both sat down. But whatever happened, Rajaiah got up and left.

