When Will The Registration Process Starts Through COWIN App In Telangana???

There has been confusion over the registration of names for the corona vaccine for chronic patients over the age of 50 and under in the state from next month. Concerns have been raised that the process of registering their names on the Cowin app has not yet begun. The situation has become impassable as the government has made it clear that the vaccine will be given only after the names are registered in the Cowin app. The vaccination process for public and private medical personnel has already been completed. Frontline workers are currently being vaccinated. The second dose will start soon. Chronic patients over the age of 50 and under the age of 50 will be vaccinated immediately after the procedure.

The government has decided to vaccinate about 80 lakh people in the state in the first installment, which has identified about 3 lakh doctors, nurses and other medical personnel in government and private hospitals. There are about 2 lakh sanitation workers, police and other frontline workers. They are being vaccinated. Apart from them, the rest of the week is spent on those above 50 years of age, with chronic illness. That means 75 lakh people need to be vaccinated from next month. But so far the government agency has not focused on their list preparation. The center has not sent guidelines on how to register names in the Cowin app. Medical and health sources say identifying them is the most complicated affair. Officials also do not have clarity on how to overcome these problems and make a list.

State medical and health officials have previously said that the center has facilitated the process of registration of vaccine beneficiaries. The names on the Cowin app were initially suggested to whom they should register. Beneficiaries can also register at PHCs and service centers across the state. That is why they will set up a special counter in PHCs. But that process has not yet begun. Officials say those above the age of 50 are required to bring a birth certificate and those who do not have the document will be required to bring their voter identification card, passport and upload it in the app and register their names.