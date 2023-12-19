Where are the govt officials?

Nagarkurnool: It has been about two weeks since the formation of the new government and irresponsibility by government officials is being witnessed already. With no officials available at the Prajavaani programme to take the grievances of public, the people in Nagarkurnool are facing a tough time. So much so that the agitated people staged a protest demanding the Collector’s presence here on Monday.

The District Collector of Nagarkurnool, Uday kumar, who is supposed conduct public meetings every Monday, was conspicuously absent this week, sparking discontent among the locals. Locals who gathered at the Collector’s office in the hope to meet lodge their complaints were caught unaware as there were no one to address their grievances. People who visited the Collectorate could only find empty chairs.

This absence, a recurring issue, has left citizens frustrated with the lack of resolution to their problems.