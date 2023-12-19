Where are the govt officials?

Nagarkurnool: It has been about two weeks since the formation of the new government and irresponsibility by government officialsis being witnessed already. With no officials available at the Prajavaani programme to take the grievances of public, the people in Nagarkurnool are facing a tough time. So much so that the agitated people staged a protest demanding the Collector’s presence here on Monday.

The District Collector of Nagarkurnool, Uday kumar, who is supposed conduct public meetings every Monday, was conspicuously absent this week, sparking discontent among the locals. Locals who gathered at the Collector’s office in the hope to meet lodge their complaints were caught unaware as there were no one to address their grievances. People who visited the Collectorate could only find empty chairs.

This absence, a recurring issue, has left citizens frustrated with the lack of resolution to their problems. The situation escalated when distressed individuals from Thadoor Mandal’s Guntakoduru village, represented by Balaswami Goud, and Suraaram village in Lingala Mandal, represented by Ramudu, voiced their grievances.

Allegations were made that the District Collector was not focusing on resolving people’s grievances as his Thumb signature (Velimudra) was important in resolving land related issues. It is said that the Collector was focusing more on paperwork than addressing persistent issues faced by the communities. Furthermore, the affected individuals claimed that the district administration, despite receiving numerous petitions, has failed to take any concrete steps towards resolving ongoing problems. Local authorities are being accused of evading responsibility, with the District Collector’s office becoming a symbol of bureaucratic indifference.

The situation has reached a boiling point, prompting residents to question the purpose of conducting public meetings if their concerns go unaddressed. The absence of officials at crucial moments has fueled resentment, leading to a call for immediate action and accountability.